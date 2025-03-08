An Israeli source on Saturday night confirmed reports that the US initiated a proposal to release ten living hostages from Hamas captivity, in exchange for a two-month extension of the ceasefire in Gaza, Kan News reported.

The source noted that the negotiations between the US and the Hamas terror group are being held through mediators Egypt and Qatar - without any involvement on Israel's part.

"The negotiations are being held above our heads," the source said.

Earlier, a Hamas spokesperson reported on the terror group's Telegram channel that there are "positive signs" in negotiations for a continued ceasefire and the second stage of the deal with Israel, which would see Israel fully withdraw from Gaza.

On Wednesday, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported that the Trump Administration has been engaged in direct talks with the Hamas terrorist organization in an effort to release the American citizens who are still held hostage in Gaza.

The talks are reportedly meant to examine the possibility of a deal to release all of the 59 remaining hostages, both the living and the dead, and a deal that would end the war permanently.

Boehler reportedly met with Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt later confirmed during a press briefing that the US has been holding direct talks with Hamas.