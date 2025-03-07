US President Donald Trump said on Friday that something related to Iran is “going to happen very soon”.

“We have a situation with Iran that something's going to happen very soon, very, very soon. You'll be talking about that pretty soon, I guess,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

“And hopefully we can have a peace deal,” he added. “You know, I'm not speaking out of strength or weakness. I'm just saying I'd rather see a peace deal than the other [option], but the other will solve the problem.”

The comments came after Trump revealed to Fox News that he sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, demanding that they negotiate.

The letter said that Trump prefers to hold negotiations with Iran, but if there is no chance that negotiations will succeed, then the other alternative is "to do something, because Iran cannot have nuclear weapons."

Trump also said that the US will take the necessary steps to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear capabilities.

"If Iran doesn't negotiate, it will be very ugly for them," he told Fox. "Iran can’t have nukes. Other options are available."

Last month, Trump reinstated his "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, imposing new sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The policy mirrors the aggressive sanctions strategy his administration enforced during his first term in office.

Despite the escalating sanctions, Trump has reiterated his willingness to engage in nuclear negotiations with Iran. “I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper,” the president stated in a social media post on February 5.

He has also said that he would rather reach a deal with Iran on its nuclear program than have Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently cautioned the Iranian government against engaging in talks with Washington, describing such a move as “reckless.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)