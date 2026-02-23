Former CIA Director David Petraeus warned on Sunday that if the Trump administration moves forward with military strikes on Iran, it will likely not result in regime change, despite escalating threats between President Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In an interview on WABC 770 AM, Petraeus expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of military strikes in changing the Iranian regime. “Khamenei is such an ideologue, he’s so hard-lined, that it appears that he may not budge on the issues that really matter," Petraeus said, acknowledging the possibility of military action but emphasizing the limitations of such strikes.

Petraeus further explained, “Look, candidly, I’m all for taking the missile program down further or bringing damage to the security forces, but we should be very clear-eyed. This will not bring about a regime change, sadly."

His comments come as US and Iranian diplomats are set to continue negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

Petraeus highlighted the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear capabilities, particularly to regional allies such as Israel, and the support Iran provides to terrorist groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Shiite militias in Iraq. “Unless he demonstrates some flexibility, I think they’re going to be at the receiving end of a very, very substantial demonstration of American military power," Petraeus added.

President Trump has left diplomacy on the table but has also increased US military presence in the Middle East in case a deal cannot be reached.

On Friday, Trump urged Iran to "better negotiate a fair deal." He also cited a figure of 32,000 protesters killed in Iran, a number put forth by Iranian opposition groups, significantly higher than other estimates. Trump expressed sympathy for the Iranian populace, stating, "The people of Iran are very different than the leaders of Iran. It is a very sad situation… I feel very badly for the people of Iran. They lived in hell."

On Sunday, The New York Times reported, citing sources briefed on internal administration deliberations, that Trump has signaled to his advisers that if diplomatic negotiations or an initial US attack do not compel Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions, he may contemplate a larger military assault aimed at removing the country’s leadership.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a CBS interview on Sunday that Iran would strike back at US military bases in the region if attacked, while expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution to the nuclear standoff amid heightened US military presence in the Middle East.

Araghchi emphasized that diplomacy is the "only way" to address Iran's peaceful nuclear program, rejecting military escalation and US buildup. "There is no need for a military buildup, and also no use in it - military force cannot exert pressure on us."