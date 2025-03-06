Margalit Moses, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz who was kidnapped to Gaza during the October 7 massacre and released in a November 2023 deal with Hamas, on Thursday described her meeting with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Speaking in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Moses called for all hostages to be released, and for her beloved kibbutz to be rebuilt.

Looking toward the future, she said, "Life goes on. The Israeli government shut out the lights 15 months ago and it needs to come back and turn on the light, help us heal and rebuild."

Moses added: "The world must know: We need to rebuild the place called the Gaza Strip - from within. Because we in our towns will all rebuild, even if it is sad."

When asked about US President Donald Trump's recent meeting with released hostages, she said, "When Trump say something - [Prime Minister Netanyahu] does. Let's hope that the other side agrees to continue talks and that everyone comes home."

Recalling her meeting with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza's tunnels, she said, "We were held in tunnels near Khan Yunis. He came on the second day and told us in clear Hebrew, 'Welcome to Lower Gaza.' He told us that we had no reason to worry, that we would receive food and that we were only a bargaining chip, and he asked if we recognized him."

Moses also shared her emotions regarding her friend, Ohad Yahalomi, who was killed in Hamas captivity and laid to rest on Wednesday.

"He loved the Land and nature, he was a dedicated father and a dedicated husband, the simple and dedicated type. He was kidnapped alive and returned in a coffin. He was my good friend, it's so hard to think about him in past tense," she said.