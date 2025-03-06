The White House on Wednesday night published an additional video from President Donald Trump’s meeting at the White House with eight Israelis who were freed from Hamas captivity - Eli Sharabi, Keith and Aviva Siegel, Naama Levy, Doron Steinbrecher, Iair Horn, Omer Shem Tov, and Noa Argamani.

In the video, the freed hostages tell Trump of some of the horrors they experienced during captivity.

Aviva Siegel told Trump, “It was the worst thing that anybody can go through. One of the days, they handcuffed one of the boys that was with us, and then he came, and he pulled a cutter, and he cut his hand and smiled. They used to eat in front of us while they starved us.”

Doron Steinbrecher told the President that “it’s a miracle” that she is still alive.

Eli Sharabi said, “I was kidnapped on the 7th of October. My wife and my two daughters were murdered on the same day. I was held in captivity for 491 days. I suffered from starvation, violence, and humiliations daily. One time, they broke my ribs, and it hurt so much that I couldn't breathe for one month. Thanks to President Trump, I'm a free man. I can hug my mother again. I can hug my brothers and sisters.”

“I was moved 33 times, spent time in tunnels with no air to breathe, barely food, hardly any water, saw horrific torturing of hostages that I spent time with, and I am so grateful and thankful to be here because of President Trump and the administration's great efforts,” said Keith Siegel.

Iair Horn pointed out that his younger brother, Eitan, is still being held by Hamas.

Trump told the hostages, “I've never had anything like this. I mean, I've saved a lot of people, but I've never seen anything like this where you lived under those conditions. Horrible stories. Not even believable. We'll get them out. Watch.”

Shortly after his meeting with the freed hostages, Trump issued an ultimatum to Hamas, demanding that the group release all the remaining hostages immediately, “or it is over for you”.

“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!” Trump wrote on his social media channels.

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” he continued. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning!”

“For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!” the President wrote.