Ohad Yahalomi, kidnapped to Gaza during the October 7 massacre and murdered in Hamas captivity, will be laid to rest Wednesady in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The funeral left the Great Synagogue in Rishon Lezion, where 200 people gathered holding Israeli flags together with Yahalomi's mother, Esther, who is a resident of the city.

Yahalomi, 50, was kidnapped wounded from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. His son Eitan, then 12, was kidnapped with him and released in a November 2023 deal with Hamas.

On the morning of October 7, Ohad and his family entered their bomb shelter. When the terrorists broke into their home, Ohad was outside the shelter, trying to protect his family after he understood that the shelter's door was faulty and could not be locked. He battled the terrorists and was wounded.

After he was injured, Yahalomi saw his entire family kidnapped, but his wife Batsheva and their daughters succeeded in escaping after the motorcycle they were on met a tank. Batsheva and the girls then walked barefoot a field for three-and-a-half hours, until they reached the kibbutz.