British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday he is "concerned" by a BBC documentary on Gaza which featured the son of a Hamas official .

During a press conference at the White House with US President Donald Trump, Starmer was asked about the documentary and whether he was concerned by the BBC's decision-making.

“I've been concerned about the program in question. The Secretary of State had a meeting with the BBC. I think it was yesterday,” replied the British Prime Minister.

Starmer’s comments came after the BBC published an official apology in which it admitted that there were "serious flaws" in the making of the controversial documentary.

In its official apology, the BBC noted that the documentary, "Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone," was pulled from all its platforms and will not be returned.

The network blamed the production company that made the documentary. According to the network, Hoyo Films said it felt it was "important to hear from voices that haven't been represented onscreen throughout the war with dignity and respect."

The BBC has repeatedly been criticized for the blatant anti-Israel bias in its reporting. This criticism has increased since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

In November of 2023, the corporation published an apology after falsely claiming that IDF troops were targeting medical teams in battles in and around the Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Before that, the BBC falsely accused Israel of being responsible for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza , which the IDF proved was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

The network later acknowledged that “it was false to speculate” on the explosion.

In August, more than 200 people from Britain's TV and film industry called for an urgent investigation into allegations of antisemitism at the BBC.

A month later, a report found that the BBC violated its own editorial guidelines more than 1,500 times during the first four months of the war between Israel and Hamas, and noted “deeply worrying pattern of bias" against the Jewish state during that period.

Just a few weeks ago, BBC News presenter Nicky Shiller referred to three hostages who were released by Hamas as “prisoners”, similar to the term used for the terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

His remarks sparked an uproar, leading the network to apologize.