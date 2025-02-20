The British BBC issued an apology after it was revealed that the son of a Hamas Deputy Minister of Agriculture participated in its documentary.

The film aimed to portray the perspective of three children in Gaza during the war. The narrator, Abdullah Al-Yazouri, aged 14, turned out to be the son of Ayman Al-Yazouri, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

Throughout the film, no information regarding the narrator's connection to Hamas was provided, and it remains unclear if the film crew was aware that he was the son of a Hamas Deputy Minister.

The apology stated that the network "was not informed by the independent producers" about this information.

"Since the transmission of our documentary on Gaza, the BBC has become aware of the family connections of the film’s narrator, a child called Abdullah."

"We’ve promised our audiences the highest standards of transparency, so it is only right that as a result of this new information, we add some more detail to the film before its retransmission. We apologise for the omission of that detail from the original film. The new text reads:"

“The narrator of this film is 13-year-old Abdullah. His father has worked as a deputy agriculture minister for the Hamas-run government in Gaza. The production team had full editorial control of filming with Abdullah.”

"We followed all of our usual compliance procedures in the making of this film, but we had not been informed of this information by the independent producers when we complied and then broadcast the finished film."

"The film remains a powerful child’s eye view of the devastating consequences of the war in Gaza which we believe is an invaluable testament to their experiences, and we must meet our commitment to transparency."