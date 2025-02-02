BBC news presenter, Nicky Shiller, referred on Friday to the three hostages, who were released yesterday, as ‘prisoners', similar to the term used for the terrorists imprisoned in Israel.



"Confirmation from Hamas that three Israeli prisoners - all men this time, will be released tomorrow, and then we will see 90 Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli jails," Shiller said.



His remarks about the released hostages Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel, and Ofer Calderon sparked an uproar, leading the BBC to apologize.



The BBC clarified: "Earlier today BBC News reported the names of the three hostages who are set to be released – at one point during the coverage, we mistakenly referred to the hostages as 'prisoners' and for that, we wish to apologize."

התמונה שכבשה את שער העיתון 'סאנדיי טלגרף' - קלדרון עם ילדיו מעיין טואף / לע"מ

The issue of the hostages' release has dominated the front pages of newspapers around the world, with the US focusing heavily on Keith Siegel, who holds US citizenship. France focused primarily on the release of Ofer Calderon, who holds French citizenship.In the UK, The Sunday Times dedicated its cover photo to the embrace of the Calderon family, with the caption: "Hostages in safe hands."