The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) admitted on Thursday that there were "serious flaws" in the making of a documentary about children's lives in Gaza.

In its official apology, the BBC noted that the documentary, "Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone," was pulled from all its platforms and will not be returned.

The network blamed the production company that made the documentary. According to the network, Hoyo Films said it felt it was "important to hear from voices that haven't been represented onscreen throughout the war with dignity and respect."

Last week, the BBC announced that it would investigate the documentary after it was found that the father of one of the main characters is a top member of the Hamas terror organization and even served in the Gazan government.