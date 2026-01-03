The BBC will compensate the Horenstein family from Netiv Ha'asara after a BBC photographer trespassed on their property following the October 7 massacre.

The British news outlet said that a news crew, including International Editor Jeremy Bowen, entered the Horenstein family's home in the days immediately following the massacre.

According to Jewish News, BBC will pay 120,000 NIS in compensation for the trespassing.

Tzeela Horenstein told the Jewish News, "Not only did terrorists break into our home and try to murder us, but then the BBC crew entered again, this time with a camera as a weapon, without permission or consent. It was another intrusion into our lives. We felt that everything that was still under our control had been taken from us."

The Horenstein family survived the massacre after their door jammed when the terrorists tried to blast it open with explosives. At the time BBC entered their home, the family's relatives were still unsure whether they were alive.