The Israel Heritage Foundation has issued a strong endorsement of Former Governor Mike Huckabee for the position of United States Ambassador to Israel. In a letter addressed to US Senators, the organization praised President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Huckabee, calling him an "exceptional choice" for this critical diplomatic role.

Rabbi David Katz, Executive Director of the Israel Heritage Foundation, highlighted Huckabee’s longstanding dedication to Israel, emphasizing his "unwavering commitment to Israel’s existence and well-being." With over 50 years of engagement with the Jewish state, Huckabee's experience and wisdom set him apart as an ideal candidate, the letter stated.

“Governor Huckabee’s deep understanding of the complexities of the region is unparalleled among ambassadors,” the letter continued. “His leadership and expertise will be invaluable in promoting US interests and values in the region.”

The Israel Heritage Foundation also addressed opposition to Huckabee’s nomination from certain left-wing rabbis, stating that these individuals do not represent the majority of American Jews. The letter pointed to the recent World Zionist Congress elections, where the slate aligned with these critics garnered less than one-third of the American Jewish vote.

“In contrast, the overwhelming majority of American Jews are excited about the prospect of Governor Huckabee becoming the US Ambassador to Israel,” the letter affirmed.

Rabbi Katz and the Israel Heritage Foundation urged the Senate to confirm Huckabee’s nomination without delay, underscoring his strong ties to Israel and his deep-rooted commitment to the US-Israel alliance.