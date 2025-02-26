US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, indicated on Tuesday that he might travel to the region on Sunday to finalize the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Speaking to an American Jewish Committee event in Washington, Witkoff stated that his decision will depend on the progress made by Israeli negotiators in the upcoming talks, which are set to take place in either Doha or Cairo.

His comments come after his originally scheduled departure to the region on Wednesday had been postponed. He explained that this was due to urgent diplomatic efforts related to Ukraine and Russia.

"If initial negotiations go positively, where we set boundaries and contours of what we want to talk about, maybe I would be able to go on Sunday to execute and finish an arrangement," said Witkoff, as quoted by Haaretz. "That's what we're hoping for. Phase 2 on track, some additional hostage release. We think it's a real possibility."

Discussing the ongoing negotiations, he acknowledged the complexities involved, saying, "We have to thread that needle in Phase Two negotiations. Not entirely sure how to get there, but we're making progress."

He also stressed President Donald Trump's commitment to improving conditions in the region, stating, "President Trump is much more focused on how we make a better life for people and change the educational frameworks. Kids in first grade see AK47s and how you fire them. It's just insanity."

Witkoff underscored the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, particularly given its economic impact on Israel. "Look at Israel, they are drafting and conscripting 50-year-olds. People can't work, the economies are suffering. On the other hand, Hamas cannot be tolerated and we need to get the hostages back," he said.

During his remarks at the event, which focused on Israel's growing integration in the Middle East, Witkoff suggested that "Lebanon could come into the Abraham Accords, as could Syria. So many profound changes are happening here."

He also emphasized the importance of regional stability, stating, "Do we have to make sure Egypt is stabilized? Yes, they have some issues. Same with Saudi Arabia. We have to be cognizant. All in all, there are some really good things that are happening."

Witkoff reaffirmed the US position that Hamas should not govern Gaza after the war, describing footage from the October 7 attack as "horrific. This is the act of barbarians. It can never be tolerated."

Earlier on Tuesday, Kan 11 News reported that, in an attempt to extend the first phase of the hostage and ceasefire deal before beginning negotiations on the second phase, Israel wishes to extend the current deal by an additional 42 days, without discussing the end of the war.

An Israeli source stated that during the extension period, negotiations will be held on the second phase and the end of the war.

Meanwhile, both Israel and Hamas confirmed on Tuesday night that an agreement had been reached on the release of the 602 terrorist prisoners whose release Israel had delayed in protest of Hamas’ violations of the agreement.

According to the reported agreement, Hamas will move up the release of the bodies of four hostages by a day, and they will be returned to Israel overnight Wednesday without a ceremony.

At the same time, Israel will gradually release the terrorists who were supposed to be freed this past Saturday.