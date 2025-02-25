In an attempt to extend the first phase of the hostage and ceasefire deal before beginning negotiations on the second phase, Israel wishes to extend the current deal by an additional 42 days, without discussing the end of the war, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

An Israeli source stated that during the extension period, negotiations will be held on the second phase and the end of the war.

He noted that Israel wants the release of hostages to continue in waves during the extension. However, sources with knowledge of the matter cast doubt on the chances that this would happen without substantial compensation for Hamas.

At the same time, the mediators are in discussions with Israel and Hamas in an attempt to solve the current crisis as Israel is delaying the release of over 600 terrorists from its prisons. Israel insists that it will not release them until Hamas promises not to hold "ceremonies" when releasing the deceased hostages who are scheduled to be returned on Thursday.

White House Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in the region later this week to discuss the extension of the first phase, during which several hostages who Israel considers in "humanitarian condition" would be released.