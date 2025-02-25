Israel is expected to release the terrorist prisoners who were scheduled to be released this past Saturday, but whose release was delayed due to Hamas' violations of the agreement, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday evening.

Hundreds of terrorists were supposed to be released Saturday as part of the deal, but Israel delayed the release due to the fact that Hamas handed over a body that was not Shiri Bibas' and only transferred her body a day later, as well as due to the degrading ceremonies conducted by Hamas for freed hostages.

Since then, mediators have been trying to reach a solution, with one of the proposals being the possibility of releasing the bodies of hostages before Thursday, the date on which they are currently scheduled to be released.