The Prime Minister's Office announced early Sunday morning that in light of Hamas' repeated violations, it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for Saturday.

According to the announcement, one of the reasons for the decision is the ceremonies that humiliate the hostages and the cynical exploitation of the hostages for propaganda purposes,

The PMO clarified that the terrorist release will only take place after the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies.

Following the decision, the terrorists who were set to be released were removed from the buses and returned to their prison cells.

Israel was to have released 620 terrorists on Saturday, including 71 who were sentenced to life imprisonment and 60 with lengthy prison terms.

Hamas brought two additional hostages - Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal - to the release point on Saturday morning, along with hostages Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen - so that the two could watch the cynical "release" ceremony.

After the video was published, Guy Gilboa-Dalal's father told Channel 12 News: "This is the first time that I have seen my son in 16 months. This is the best sign of life I could have asked for, but on the other hand, there is nothing more cruel than this. This isn't surprising, but it is a new level - to torture people like this. This only shows the urgent and great need to get them out of there."

Ye'ela David, sister of Evyatar David, responded to the cruel sign of life and wrote, "They are alive, they put them both this morning in the most horrific and bad situation that they could be [in]. There is no end to the stupid cynicism of these animals. I admire you, my brothers."