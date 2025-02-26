A nurse from New South Wales, Australia, who was suspended from her role following a social media video in which she stated she would refuse to treat Israeli patients has now been charged by police, The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The woman, Sarah Abu Lebdeh, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday night at Sutherland Police Station, according to the report.

She faces three charges: threatening violence to a group, using a carriage service to threaten to kill, and using a carriage service to menace, harass, or offend.

The video in question was recorded on the chat platform Chatruletka and features Lebdeh and her colleague, Bankstown Hospital worker Ahmad Rashad Nadir, discussing their refusal to treat Israeli patients. They also allegedly spoke about harming them and claimed they would "go to hell."

Both individuals were stood down while an investigation took place. Nadir has not been charged.

Lebdeh was granted conditional bail and is set to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, March 19, according to ABC.

Earlier this month, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park stated that there was "no evidence" so far that any patients had been affected.

The viral video of the two healthcare workers came amid a sharp uptick in antisemitic attacks in recent months, targeting synagogues, Jewish buildings, and vehicles across Australia.

In early December, the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne was firebombed, in an incident that is being treated as an act of terrorism.

Days later, a car was set on fire , and two properties were vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra, which has a substantial Jewish population.

In another incident, the words "F— the Jews" were spray-painted on a car in Sydney.

In early January, the Southern Sydney Synagogue in Allawah, a suburb of the city, was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

A day later, the Newtown synagogue, located in Sydney’s inner west, was vandalized with red swastikas that were spray-painted across the building’s front wall.

In another incident, a home in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, previously owned by Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, was vandalized .

In late January, antisemitic graffiti was also discovered at three locations, including Mount Sinai College in the city’s east.