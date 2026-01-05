Sheina Gutnick, the daughter of Bondi Massacre victim Reuvin Morrison, said it loud and clear;

"Albanese and his Government has blood on its hands. To my knowledge, exactly one week after the murder of 15 Australians, majority Jewish, by two radical Muslim extremists (one killed by police) at Bondi beach, Albanese has still not adequately addressed the Jewish Community, about his failure to protect them.

He should apologise not just to the Jewish population but to all Australians and especially to the families of those who were murdered and injured. On the 8th day he finally gave a weak 'Sorry'."





I was born in Holland in 1940. I am a Holocaust survivor who as a child experienced uncontrolled Jew hatred in the Netherlands. This started in the early 1930’s when the Dutch Government let antisemitism get out of control. Prior to 1930 the Dutch population had welcomed thousands of Jews from Spain, Germany and Poland.





Both my parents’ families had lived in Holland for over 200 years. My parents had many non-Jewish friends and neighbours, they babysat each other’s children.

In 1931 a Nazi party wasmestablished which grew rapidly. In 1934 it won some seats in the Dutch elections. In May 1940, our next door neighbour to the east, Nazi Germany invaded and occupied Holland. The Nazis took control of Holland and within months the Jews were second class citizens. Our neighbours stopped visiting and started to ignore my parents. Over the year’s many members of the Dutch government had become Nazis.





During the Holocaust, Holland had more Jews killed per head of population than any other western European country. Out of 107,000 deportees to concentration camps 102,000 were murdered, only 5,000 survived, which included my family of four.

The war ended in May 1945, voting for a new government brought in a few Nazis

sympathisers. During this time antisemitism was still very visible. As an example, in early 1946 my 10 year old brother got into a fight at school with a boy who had yelled at him “A pity Hitler did not kill you" . A teacher broke up the fight. My brother was suspended for 3 days, the other boy was not punished.

Twelve months later, elections were held and this time a Nazi-Free government came to power in Holland. Between 1945 -1947 European countries were short of workers and they encouraged Eastern Europeans mainly from Muslim Turkey and surrounding countries to emigrate to the west to rebuild the economy. Holland ,Germany

and Belgium were the main countries who took in most of the Turks. In Germany they were known as ‘gastarbeiter’ (guest workers) and the influx grew in West Germany from 1950 - 1970.





Today’s unrest in Europe can be squarely put on that influx of mainly Muslim Turks to western European countries.





Take the above comparison with Australia today.





In 2022 the Labour party won the election by a big majority. They immediately changed the immigration intake. The majority of migrants came from the Middle East as well as Pakistan and Afghanistan, as a result 5 electorates (seats) came under Muslim residents’ control. Today there are nearly 1 million Arabs in Australia versus approx 117,000 Jews, who do not control one seat. Total Australian population today, 27 million people.







On October 7, 2023 Palestinians led by the terrorist group Hamas invaded Israel in their

thousands and started a massacre on mainly Israeli civilians, raping, mutilating and murdering 1,200 Israelis including Israeli Muslims and taking approx 250 Israelis, many non-Jews, hostage. That same night of October 7, in an area of western Sydney where many Muslims live, an In man took to the streets and soon got a crowd dancing and singing, celebrating the murder of 1200 Israelis. On Monday night 9 October a Pro-Palestinian crowd, marched along Sydney streets singing and shouting obscenities aimed at Jews and came to a stop at the Sydney Opera House, where they lit pink smoke flares and shouted “Gas the Jews" and “F the Jews".

All watched by police, who had not been given orders to stop the insults and the language of death. The Jewish community were advised by the police to stay home and not to attend for their own security! Over the following 2 years, 2023 to 2025, Jewish homes, businesses, synagogues and schools were vandalised.

For 2 years the Australian government did nothing to try and stop this. Whenever something happened the Albanese government made excuses, hardly anyone was arrested.

From then on these marches were allowed to happen every weekend and still no arrests. The numbers in these marches grew larger mainly from young university students who themselves had taken over universities without any consequences.





The Federal Government had no clue on how to handle all of this and universities run by

Professors who mostly acted like antisemites, allowed Jewish students to be harassed and insulted on a daily basis, Whilst the Federal Government showed very quickly how weak and clueless they were, University professors did nothing to stop the Jew hating and Israel hating students. The Muslim Student bodies grew and this open vilification continues unabated.

Most academics have no real life experience, and are the main causes for allowing antisemitic hate at universities to fester. They are not streetwise, their knowledge comes from books, have they ever met or had a conversation with real people like labourers or farmers? Why did not one of them stop the tent cities being build on their university grounds?

In 2024 I was invited, by one of the Jewish organisations, together with British Army oﬃcer Colonel Richard Kemp to speak about antisemitism at Sydney University. We were a group of 5 and were escorted by 2 University staﬀ members to an open area where we set up a microphone and speaker. The Colonel oﬀered for me to speak first.





I spoke for five minutes before I gave it away. Nobody was interested to stop and listen. Col. Kemp decided not to speak at all. He had the same experience back in 2015, when he was invited there to speak on the morality of the IDF. Anti-Israel Professor Jake Lynch had organised his students to invade the hall with loud hailers, screaming “Richard Kemp you can’t hide, you promote Genocide". He was unable to give his discussion and left the

campus.

Why is there so much hate of Jews in Universities? WHY? That is an interesting

question. Maybe it is envy?





Wikipedia tells me there are 220 Jewish, Nobel Prize Winners in this world, of whom 14 live in Israel. Australia has 0. There is a Jewish Group mainly run by Academics, Professors, Journalists, and lawyers who are anti-Israel. Because of who they are, the Government has given them some credibility which is another big mistake by the Albanese government. Encouraging Jew to turn on Jew.





The question I have for these academics - is who is going to save you from the Jew haters, when there is no Israel to flee to? Look at WW2 history. In Holland and in other European countries controlled by the Nazis, they set up Jewish Councils. All orders aimed at the Jews, such as to report at a certain place so you can be deported to a concentration camp, werensend to Jewish citizens from the Jewish Council. When there were no more Jews to deport, thenNazis picked up every member from the Council together with their family members and sent them to the death camps.

It is a known fact that in the 1980’s when Albanese was at university, he was anti Israel and a Jew hater. He attended pro-Palestine Arab rallies. There are videos from those years of him with a microphone shouting antisemitic insults. Apparently he also met with Yasser Arafat around that time. In 2024/5 Albanese's government brought 3,000 Palestinian Arab Gazans to Australia. These are 3,000 individuals who went to school in Gaza where they were taught how to hate Jews.

To my knowledge only Canada has approved about 500 temporary visitor visas from Gaza. Egypt which has a border with Gaza will not allow anyone from Gaza to cross the border into Egypt.





Apparently no Arab country has allowed even one Palestinian Arab into their country. What do you think is the reason for that? Meanwhile, we bring in 3,000 antisemites in one go.





After 14 December Foreign minister Penny Wong, went missing for 7 days. Finally, nearly 2 weeks later she gets in front of the Press and makes weak excuses. She needs to resign. Mr Albanese, why don’t you show some courage, as shown by Ahmed al-Ahmed, a Muslim Australian who went against the norm and saved many lives. He is now an

Australian Hero. You must call a Federal Royal Commission. Even though it may harm you in some way, in the long run you may also save many lives. After a Royal Commission we may be better prepared for an event like December 14 at Bondi.

I Believe A Royal Commission Must Be Held.

• Albanese must implement Jillian Segal’s report on antisemitism.

• The Federal Government should stop funding Universities that allow antisemitism.

• Multiculturalism does not work, Integration works.

• Deport anyone who sprouts antisemitism and is not an Australian citizen





THE HEROES OF BONDI

Ahmed al-Ahmed, Boris and Sofia Gurman, Reuvan Morrison

Chaya Dadon (14yrs), NSW Police, Paramedics

Bondi Lifesavers, Mother of Matilda

All the Mothers and Fathers who saved their children and strangers' children

The Unknown Heroes





THE COWARDS

Anthony Albanese (Prime Minister), Penny Wong (Foreign Minister)

Tony Burke (Home Aﬀairs Minister), Wayne Swan (ALP President)

The ABC, Australia Government national Media outlet. The ABC is an anti Israel and anti-Jewish media outlet, who have covered the Israel vs. Hamas war as a one sided supporter of the terrorist organisation Hamas.





The ABC did not once denounce the wave of antisemitism hitting the streets of Sydney and Melbourne. Senior announcer Laura Tingle claims the murder of 15 Jewish Australians at Bondi Beach was 'not motivated by religion’, she actually said the action of the father and son terrorists “have got nothing to do with religion" can she please explain why 10 year old Jewish schoolgirl Matilda was murdered by 2 Islamist terrorists. Shame on her.

The next day another senior announcer, Sarah Ferguson ignorantly insulted, on live TV,

leading Jewish former Australian Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, claiming his support for

Australia’s Jewish population was “political". Double shame on her.





Eddy Boas is a Public Speaker and Author of I’m not a Victim I Am a Survivor, and a Film Producer - Reflections of Courage, Winner of Best Australian Documentary at Melbourne Documentary Film Festival in July 2025



