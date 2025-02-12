Israeli social media influencer Max Veifer posted a video in which he interviewed two hospital workers at a New South Wales hospital in Sydney, Australia, who threatened to kill Jewish patients and said they would not treat them.



An initial investigation revealed that the two, who have ben identified by the Daily Telegraph as Ahman ‘Rashad’ Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, responded to Veifer when they discover that he is Israeli, "I'm so disappointed that you're Israeli. In the end, you will die and go to hell." Abu Lebdeh added "You in Palestine are not your land. I will not treat Jewish patients, but I will kill them.”



She continued, "You have no idea how many Israeli dogs have come to this hospital. I've already sent a lot of them to hell," and then he ran his hand down his throat in a sign of death.



Australian Jewish News reports that NSW Health Minister Ryan Park has condemned the incident, describing the comments as “vile, dehumanizing and unacceptable. They made me sick to my stomach. I have asked NSW Health to launch an urgent investigation to identify the individuals and they have also referred the matter to NSW Police. If the investigation confirms this behavior, these individuals will no longer be working for NSW Health."



Park added, "I say to the people of NSW and to the Jewish community, 'I am very sorry."