Iran engaged in discussions on Monday with European powers Germany, France, and Britain regarding its nuclear program, said a senior Iranian diplomat quoted by AFP.

The meeting, held in Geneva, was described as constructive, according to the news agency.

Iran, which faces sanctions due to its nuclear activities, and the European trio, known as the E3, had previously met in January for a second round of talks within two months. Their earlier discussions took place late last year in New York.

"I held a new round of constructive talks with E3 Political Directors," Tehran's deputy foreign minister for international affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, stated in a post on X.

Gharibabadi noted that both sides "exchanged views on nuclear and sanctions lifting issues," further adding that "it was agreed to continue talks."

The meeting coincided with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s visit to Geneva, where he attended the United Nations' Conference on Disarmament as well as a session of the Human Rights Council.

Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers, in response to Donald Trump’s withdrawing the US from the agreement during his first term as President.

These steps include banning UN nuclear inspectors from the country as well as expanding uranium enrichment capabilities .

Britain, France and Germany recently hinted at potentially invoking the “snap back” mechanism from the 2015 nuclear deal that could allow for the reinstatement of previously lifted sanctions on Iran.