Britain, France and Germany have signaled their preparedness to reinstate comprehensive international sanctions against Iran to prevent nuclear weapons development, communicating their stance to the United Nations Security Council, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The diplomatic window for implementing such sanctions is set to close on October 18 of next year, when a pivotal 2015 UN resolution expires. This resolution originally established the nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers—Britain, Germany, France, the United States, Russia, and China—which lifted sanctions on Tehran in exchange for nuclear program restrictions.

Since 2018, when Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal during his first term as US President, Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the deal.

Last week, in its latest step to advance its nuclear program, Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its intention to "significantly increase" its production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent."

Iran’s announcement came a week after it notified the UN nuclear watchdog of its plans to expand uranium enrichment capabilities by installing additional centrifuges at its Fordow and Natanz facilities and activating machines recently installed there.

Iran’s move followed a resolution by the IAEA’s 35-nation board of governors criticizing Iran over its nuclear program and lack of cooperation with IAEA probes.

Before the recent quarterly IAEA board meeting, Iran proposed capping its stock of uranium enriched to 60% purity, but this offer was reportedly contingent on the board refraining from passing a resolution against Tehran.

According to Wednesday’s Reuters report, in a December 6 letter to the Security Council, the UN ambassadors from Britain, Germany, and France articulated their position, "Iran must deescalate its nuclear program to create the political environment conducive to meaningful progress and a negotiated solution."

They further emphasized, "We reiterate our determination to use all diplomatic tools to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, including using snap back if necessary."

Implementing the "snap back" of international sanctions would comprehensively restrict Iran's nuclear activities, reimpose arms embargoes, prohibit ballistic missile development, and reinstate targeted sanctions on specific individuals and entities.