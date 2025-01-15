Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on Tuesday that European powers appear committed to reviving nuclear negotiations, following discussions held in Geneva, AFP reported.

"The talks with the three European countries are aimed at exploring how we can return to the nuclear negotiations," Araqchi was quoted as having said during an interview with state television.

He described the discussions as "positive," adding, "We felt the seriousness ... and (the European parties') desire for a negotiated solution."

However, Araqchi also expressed uncertainty about Washington's intentions, saying, "We do not know whether the new US administration intends to return to the negotiations."

His comments come after Iranian officials met with their counterparts from Britain, France, and Germany — collectively known as the E3 — for discussions on Monday and Tuesday. Both sides characterized the talks as "frank and constructive."

These discussions come just one week before US President-elect Donald Trump, known for his "maximum pressure" sanctions policy against Iran during his previous term, is set to return to the White House.

According to Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, the meetings addressed topics such as lifting sanctions and other related issues.

European Union diplomat Enrique Mora also commented on Tuesday, saying he had a "constructive meeting" with Iranian officials to explore diplomatic solutions to the nuclear issue. Mora noted that the discussions also included concerns about "Iran's unacceptable military support to Russia."

The European nations had previously, on December 17, accused Iran of amassing high-enriched uranium to "unprecedented levels" without "any credible civilian justification."

Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers, in response to Donald Trump’s withdrawing the US from the agreement during his first term as President.

These steps include banning UN nuclear inspectors from the country as well as expanding uranium enrichment capabilities .

Britain, France and Germany recently hinted at potentially invoking the “snap back” mechanism from the 2015 nuclear deal that could allow for the reinstatement of previously lifted sanctions on Iran.