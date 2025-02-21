US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he would support whatever course of action Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decides to take following the release of the Bibas children, Ariel and Kfir, who were brutally murdered by their captors in November of 2023.

Commenting on the Hamas propaganda event before the terrorist group handed over the bodies of the two children, Trump told Fox Radio’s Brian Kilmeade Show, "These were babies. It's rough stuff. It's rough stuff. It looked like they were celebrating as they were bringing the bodies back. The scene is not even believable, it's so barbaric. You'd think this couldn't even happen in the modern age.”

"The scene yesterday was really terrible because you're talking about babies. This is really a low level," he added.

Trump also commented on Netanyahu’s reaction to the tragedy, emphasizing the Prime Minister’s deep frustration. "You know where he stands. He's just so angry, and he should be. If he's not angry, there'd be something wrong with him. He's a very angry man," he said.

On the possibility of Israel resuming military action in the Gaza Strip, Trump said, "I am [okay with Israel resuming the war if they choose]. When you see what's happening here, it's a hard thing to say. You just wonder about the condition of the hostages they have. One group looked so bad, it looked like a concentration camp in Germany. It's a terrible, terrible thing."

He added, "Sometimes you have to make a decision. It's a decision that has to be made; it's a rough one."

Trump also reiterated his support for his plan to relocate Gaza’s population to neighboring countries and reconstruct the area under US oversight, which has been rejected by Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan, which are discussing an alternative proposal of their own.

"We pay Jordan and Egypt billions of dollars a year. I was a little surprised they'd say that, but they did. My plan is the plan that really works, but I'm not forcing it. I'm sitting back and recommending it. The US would own the site, no Hamas, there'd be development and we'd start all over again with a clean slate," he told Kilmeade.

"Another way to do it would be with people there, but I don't see that working. So many decades of killing, that is one dangerous place. Hamas would be there, I guess, depending on what happens over the next little while," he said. "The question is, can you wipe them out? They are so interspersed among people. Certainly, not an easy thing to do."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)