During a Knesset plenary session on Monday afternoon, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich marked seven years since the murder of Ari Fuld in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion.

In his remarks, Smotrich said, “Anyone who knew Ari knew what a fierce warrior he was for the justice of Israel’s path and for Zionism. He fought here in Israel and on the frontlines of advocacy abroad, doing exceptional work.”

He added, “His loss is a great loss for us all, but first and foremost for his wife, his children, his parents, and his family. May his memory be avenged.”