Iran condemned US and Israeli threats on Monday, calling them a blatant violation of international law and insisting that neither country could "do a damn thing" to harm Tehran, Reuters reported.

The remarks followed a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem on Sunday, during which they reaffirmed their commitment to countering Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional influence.

Netanyahu stated during the meeting with Rubio that Israel had inflicted a "mighty blow" on Iran since the outbreak of the Gaza war and, with the backing of US President Donald Trump, expressed confidence in completing the mission. "I have no doubt we can and will finish the job," he declared.

During a weekly press briefing on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei responded defiantly and said, "When it comes to a country like Iran, they cannot do a damn thing."

"You cannot threaten Iran on one hand and claim to support dialogue on the other hand," Baghaei added, as quoted by Reuters.

Iran has expanded its nuclear activities since 2019, following the decision by Trump, in his first term in office, to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers.

In its latest step to advance its nuclear program, Iran recently informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its intention to "significantly increase" its production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent.

Trump, whose second term as President began last month, has reaffirmed his “maximum pressure” approach against Iran, and this past week imposed financial sanctions on individuals and entities accused of facilitating the shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian crude oil to China.

At the same time, Trump has also said in recent days that he would rather reach a deal with Iran on its nuclear program than have Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Despite the President’s recent comments on his desire to pursue a deal with Iran, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has cautioned the Iranian government against engaging in talks with Washington, describing such a move as “reckless.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi made clear that Iran is open to negotiations with the United States but not under Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy.

“The lifting of sanctions requires negotiations, but not within the framework of a ‘maximum pressure’ policy, because it would not be a negotiation but a form of surrender,” said Araqchi.