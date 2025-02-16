Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement to the media today (Sunday) following their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu told Rubio: "There is nothing more important in our talks than Iran. We agreed that Iran will not have nuclear weapons."

Addressing President Trump's ultimatum to Hamas, Netanyahu said: "President Trump and I are working in full coordination, we have a common strategy, not everything can be shared, including the question of when the gates of hell will open."

The prime minister referred to President Trump's plan for the relocation of Gazans and said that "they discussed President Trump's bold vision for the Gaza Strip and making the vision a reality."

"I am convinced that under Trump's leadership - the great days of our partnership are still ahead of us," he added.

Rubio said in a statement that "the president insists that Hamas cannot remain a governing or military force, as long as Hamas is there we cannot achieve peace."

"Iran is the sole source of instability in the region," Rubio added. "Iran will not have a nuclear capability - President Trump has been clear on that."

He added: "You can count on us - as long as I am in the State Department and Trump is in the White House."

Rubio concluded by saying that he "wants to convey to the people of this great country, for all that you have been through and will go through - you are an extraordinary country. You rose from the ashes of a low moment in the history of humanity, facing threats from all sides and you are an example to the whole world. If there were more Israel in the Middle East, there would be more peace and quiet."