US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told Fox News in an interview which aired on Sunday that “all options are on the table” to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, making clear that President Donald Trump is “dead serious” about not allowing Iran to carry nuclear weapons.

Waltz was asked about Trump’s recent comment that he would rather make a deal with Iran about its nuclear program than have Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities and about the fact that those comments stand in contrast to recent reports in the US that Israel is likely to attack Iranian nuclear facilities this year with the US providing support.

“I could speak to what the President has repeatedly said, and that is Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. That not only would be existential for Israel. I think it would be existential for the entire world, because it could kick off a nuclear arms race in the Middle East,” said Waltz, adding, “How we get there, I'm not going to get into the details of here, but the President has also expressed a willingness to take whatever action is necessary.”

Waltz stressed, “All options are on the table, but also to talk to Iran as well, if they want to give up their entire program and not play games, as we have seen Iran do in the past in prior negotiations.”

“So all options are on the table, but I'll promise you this: President Trump is absolutely serious, deadly serious, when he says Iran can never have a nuke, and certainly not on President Trump's watch. They are an irrational actor that we cannot allow to have their finger on the button,” he stated.

Iran has expanded its nuclear activities since 2019, following the decision by Trump, in his first term in office, to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers.

In its latest step to advance its nuclear program, Iran recently informed International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its intention to "significantly increase" its production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent.

Trump has reaffirmed his “maximum pressure” approach against Iran which he used in his first term, and recently imposed financial sanctions on individuals and entities accused of facilitating the shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian crude oil to China.