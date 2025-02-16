Argentinian President Javier Milei on Saturday acknowledged the role that US President Donald Trump played in the ceasefire and hostage deal that led to the release of Argentinian-Israeli citizen Yair Horn , according to a government statement quoted by The Associated Press.

Milei said Argentina’s government repeated its call for Hamas to release all the remaining hostages, including Yair’s brother, Eitan Horn.

He added that said his country “hopes for a swift resolution to the conflict with the absolute defeat of the terrorist group responsible for the worst attack against the Jewish community since the Holocaust.”

Milei is an avid supporter of the state of Israel and announced that he intends to move Argentina’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

In his election campaign, the President promised that his first visit as a president abroad would be to Israel - a promise he kept .

Last April, he expressed support for Israel after Iran launched a barrage of rockets and drones on the country.