Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, blasted the UN over its anti-Israel bias during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Milei criticized the global body for "voting against the State of Israel, the only country in the Middle East to defend liberal democracy."

"We have simultaneously shown a total inability to respond to the scourge of terrorism," he added.

"In this same house, that purports to defend human rights, we have also included bloody dictatorships in the Human Rights Council, including Cuba and Venezuela without reproach," Milei said.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, met Milei after the speech and thanked him for his remarks.

“I was moved to hear the speech of the President of Argentina at the General Assembly. President Milei, you are a true friend of the State of Israel. In this hall where we were slandered all day, you showed courage and supported Israel! Thank you,” Danon wrote in a post on X.

Milei is considered an avid supporter of the state of Israel and announced that he intends to move Argentina’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

In his election campaign, the President promised that his first visit as a president abroad would be to Israel - a promise he kept .

In April, he expressed support for Israel after Iran launched a barrage of rockets and drones on the country.

"Argentina expresses solidarity and unwavering commitment to the State of Israel, in view of the attacks initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

“The Argentine Republic recognizes the right of nation states to defend themselves, and firmly supports the State of Israel in defending its sovereignty, especially against regimes that promote terrorism and seek to destroy Western civilization," added Milei.