Argentine President Javier Milei transformed a book presentation into a rock concert on Monday night, thrilling a packed audience of 15,000 at Buenos Aires’ Movistar Arena with a performance that included a stirring rendition of the Jewish folk classic Hava Nagila.

The event, billed as the launch of his latest work, "The Construction of the Miracle," quickly evolved into a musical spectacle. As the lights dimmed, the sound of a shofar filled the arena, signaling the president’s dramatic entrance through the cheering crowd. Dressed in black leather, Milei took the stage surrounded by members of his political circle performing as his band, delivering energetic covers of Argentine rock hits.

Between songs, Milei addressed his supporters with characteristic defiance, declaring, “They may have won one round, but they haven’t won the battle,” referencing recent electoral setbacks for his party.

Yet the night’s most memorable moment came when the president paused the show to speak passionately about Israel, stating, “Israel is the bastion of the West, and that’s why terrorists and the left are together, because they know that by destroying Israel they are destroying the world and Judeo-Christian culture.” He then led the audience in a rousing chorus of "Hava Nagila," waving his arms as the crowd joined in the Hebrew melody.

The performance closed with Milei’s version of Nino Bravo’s "Libre," accompanied by dramatic imagery on giant screens. He later returned to the stage in a suit and tie to conclude the evening with a formal discussion about his new book.

Milei, once the frontman of a small rock band in his youth, has long expressed his admiration for Jewish culture. A vocal supporter of Israel, he has often described the Jewish state as a model of resilience and faith, and he frequently references Jewish teachings in his speeches.