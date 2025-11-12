The Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Yosef, was received on Tuesday by Argentine President Javier Milei at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires.

The meeting took place as part of Rabbi Yosef’s official visit to Jewish communities across Argentina and was attended by Israel’s Ambassador to Argentina, Eyal Sela.

During the meeting, Rabbi Yosef praised President Milei’s strong ties with the Jewish people and expressed appreciation for his support. “The entire Jewish people prays for your success,” he said. “Thank you for your steadfast support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people as a whole.”

Rabbi Yosef added, “You will be remembered in the annals of history as a president who stood on the right side of history.”

President Milei is known for his outspoken support for Israel. Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, he has consistently voiced backing for Israel’s right to defend itself.

Last February, Milei announced that he intends to move Argentina’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

In his election campaign, the President promised that his first visit as a president abroad would be to Israel - a promise he kept .