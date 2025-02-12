The Mor family on Wednesday evening announced that they have received a sign of life from their son, hostage Eitan Mor, who was kidnapped to Gaza during the October 7 massacre.

"We are praying for the return of all of the hostages, including our son Eitan," relatives said.

Eitan, the eldest of eight siblings and son to Tzvika and Efrat, was born and raised in Kiryat Arba. When he grew up, he moved to the Nachlaot neighborhood of Jerusalem. Eitan was kidnapped from the Nova music festival, where he was serving as a member of the security team together with his friend, Elyakim Libman, who was murdered on October 7.

Eitan's father, Tzvika, on Tuesday noted, "Hamas put us into a reality show, or Arab thriller, three weeks ago. Since then, they have been doing little violations, and we are silent. Every time, they raise the threshold. That's it."

"They did not say that they would not release [hostages]; on Sunday they said that they would not release hostages on Saturday, so as to stress us out and pressure us. That's all."

Tzvika also said that in his opinion, "On Saturday they will release three hostages, as per the agreement. 'What do you want? Here, I'm releasing them.'And then what, break the deal?"