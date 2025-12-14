Captivity survivor Eitan Mor told Yinon Magal in an interview on Channel 14 about a terrorist who, during a conversation, referenced the Saturday night demonstrations at Hostages Square.

"Shortly after the middle of the war," Mor recounted, "I was sitting in an apartment in Gaza City. They took me into a tunnel and interrogated me there. After the interrogation, the officer who questioned me came back to consult with me: ‘How do we get more people to come to the Saturday night demonstrations?’"

"This is essentially proof that the demonstrations only served them," he added.