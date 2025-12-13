Hamas sources told the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper Saturday evening that the terror organization believes that abducted fallen Yasam officer Ran Gvili may be buried in one of three or four locations in the Shuja'iyya or Zeitoun neighborhoods, east of Gaza City.

The sources emphasized that searches have already been conducted in these areas and nothing was found.

According to them, all field commanders and operatives who took part in his abduction and in holding his body have already been eliminated in various IDF strikes and operations, making it difficult to determine the precise and definitive location where he is buried.

Additionally, the sources claimed that the difficulty in locating Gvili's body is also due to the destruction caused by IDF strikes in areas where he may be located, as well as to the excavation and exposure work carried out by IDF ground forces in these areas during the war.

Gvili is the last hostage whose body is held by Gaza terror groups. The IDF has stressed that Hamas knows the precise location of where he is buried, and is able to reach his body and return it to Israel.