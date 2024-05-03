The Kiryat Arba regional council has confirmed that, after several months in which he was considered missing, Elyakim Shlomo Libman has been confirmed murdered during the October 7th massacre.

“For many months he was missing, and we all prayed for his return. Elyakim fought bravely and saved the lives of many during the massacre,” the council stated.

“We send a heartfelt embrace to the beloved Libman family, to his friends and to Kiryat Arba. The funeral and period of mourning will be announced later.”

Elyakim’s body was located in Israeli territory and positively identified as part of the ongoing effort by the IDF, the Israel Police, and the Forensic Medicine Institute to determine the nature of all bodies located in the Gaza region in the aftermath of the October 7th massacre.