The Hamas terrorist organization is leaning toward agreeing to release the next group of three hostages on Saturday after previously announcing the cancelation of the hostage release earlier this week, Kan News reported.

As part of the move and in accordance with the ceasefire deal, three hostages are expected to be released on Saturday.

Earlier today, Hamas claimed that it will not respond to threats and demanded that Israel fulfill the terms of the first phase of the agreement, especially those related to humanitarian issues and the return of residents of the northern Gaza Strip to their homes.

In light of Hamas' announcement, the IDF is preparing to resume fighting in Gaza. In the past two days, forces have been reinforced in the Gaza Envelope, including reserve units. An IDF spokesman announced that the reinforcement of forces is intended to respond to a variety of scenarios.

Hamas on Tuesday night issued an official response to Israel's ultimatum, under which Hamas will either release hostages on Saturday, as per the deal, or the fighting will restart.

In its announcement, Hamas claimed that it is committed to the ceasefire deal, but that its commitment is dependent on Israel - "as long as the occupation is committed to it."

The terror group also claimed that Israel is not meeting its obligations, and blamed Israel for "delays and complications" in the deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a Cabinet meeting following Hamas' violation of the agreement and the terror group's declaration that additional hostages will not be released on Saturday.