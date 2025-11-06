A private meeting took place between Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, the revered leader of the “Shuva Israel” institutions, and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

During a personal conversation held on Tuesday, Ye expressed profound remorse for his past statements concerning the Jewish people.

Rabbi Pinto welcomed Ye warmly, offering him words of Torah and inspiration, and praised his desire to draw closer to truth.

“A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace,” Rabbi Pinto told Ye.

Ye reportedly came in humility, seeking forgiveness and a new beginning - a path of repentance and love among all people.

“I’m really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability,” Ye said. "I was dealing with some various issues, bipolar, also, so it would take the ideas I had and had them, take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me, or myself."

“So it’s like if you left the house and left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage, mess up the living room. Now, when you get back, it’s your responsibility, because that’s your child,” he added. “And I really just appreciate you embracing me with open arms and allowing me to make amends. And this is beginning in the first steps, and the first brick by brick to build, to build back the strong walls."

The meeting concluded with a shared hope for a future of respect and unity among nations and faiths, grounded in a commitment to truth and peace.

Both Ye and Rabbi Pinto expressed their desire to serve as an example to the world of the power of faith and reconciliation.