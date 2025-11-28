Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday strongly condemned Australia’s decision to designate the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

In a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency, Tehran called the move “unlawful, unjustifiable and in violation of international law regulations and norms” regarding respect for national sovereignty.

“The Australian government’s political move is a dangerous and criminal precedent, which has been designed under Israel’s influence,” the ministry charged.

Iran stressed that the IRGC is part of its armed forces, “which has played an unparalleled role in defending the country’s national sovereignty and security against foreign aggression and in countering terrorism.”

The ministry vowed to take “all necessary measures” to defend the status and reputation of its armed forces against what it termed “hostile labeling.”

In announcing the designation, Australia cited an intelligence assessment that the IRGC had orchestrated attacks against Australia's Jewish Community, on the Lewis' Continental Kitchen in Sydney in October 2024 and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said, “Iran's attacks were unprecedented and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil, which is why we are listing the IRCG as a state sponsor of terrorism. It has no place in Australia.”

"The Albanese Government has taken stronger action on Iran than any previous Australian government and will continue to work to keep Australians safe," she added.