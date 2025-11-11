Dozens of senior members of the Hezbollah terror organization, including some injured during clashes with Israel amid the ongoing war, have undergone plastic surgery to conceal their identities, according to a report by the Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath.

Sources close to Hezbollah revealed that wounded commanders were flown to receive advanced medical treatment and facial reconstruction procedures in Iraq and Iran, under the direct supervision of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Those unable to be transferred out of Lebanon were treated in private clinics operated by Hezbollah within the country.

The report further indicates that even high-ranking figures who were not injured chose to undergo cosmetic alterations for security reasons, aiming to obscure their identities in anticipation of future Israeli strikes.

Israeli defense officials estimate that Hezbollah continues to rebuild its weapons stockpiles and command infrastructure, despite existing ceasefire agreements. According to Israeli sources, the group still holds tens of thousands of rockets, missiles, and UAVs.