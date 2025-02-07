Egypt has launched a behind-the-scenes diplomatic effort against US President Donald Trump’s Gaza relocation proposal , warning it could jeopardize its peace treaty with Israel, officials said, according to The Associated Press.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi has not publicly commented on Trump’s proposal, which would see the relocation of most of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents and the US overseeing reconstruction.

However, in a statement Thursday, the Egyptian government condemned any effort to remove Palestinian Arabs from Gaza, calling it a “blatant violation” of international law that could derail ceasefire talks and disrupt regional relations.

“This behavior provokes the return of hostilities and poses risks on the entire region and the foundations of peace,” the statement said, as quoted by AP.

Egyptian officials, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the discussions, said Cairo has communicated its firm opposition to both the Trump administration and Israel. They warned that Egypt’s decades-old peace deal with Israel could be at risk if the plan moves forward.

One official said the message had been relayed to the Pentagon, the State Department, and members of Congress. Another confirmed that it had also been sent to Israel and key Western European allies, including Britain, France, and Germany.

A Western diplomat in Cairo, also speaking anonymously, confirmed receiving Egypt’s strong message of opposition through multiple channels. The diplomat said Egypt views the plan as a direct threat to its national security.

Trump's plan has been widely praised in Israel and condemned by many Arab countries.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued clarifications about Trump’s plan , clarifying that it primarily involved regional allies, such as Egypt and Jordan, temporarily housing Gaza’s 2.1 million residents while reconstruction efforts take place.

“I can confirm that the President is committed to rebuilding Gaza and to temporarily relocating those who are there, because ... it is a demolition site. There is no running water. There is no electricity. The President wants these individuals to live in peace. He is committed to doing that with this very bold new plan, and we will continue to keep you apprised of updates as we receive them,” she stated.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Fox News on Wednesday night and welcomed Trump’s plan , saying, “This is the first good idea that I've heard. It's a remarkable idea. And I think it should be really examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone."

On Thursday, Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the IDF to prepare a plan for voluntary emigration for Gaza residents.

"I commend President Trump's bold plan," he said, adding, "It can allow a wide population in Gaza to leave for different parts of the world."

Katz further stated that "Hamas used Gaza residents as human shields and built terror infrastructure within the population, and now holds them hostage, extorting money from them using humanitarian aid, and prevents their exit from Gaza."

"I instructed the IDF to prepare a program that will allow any resident in Gaza who wishes to do so to leave for any place in the world willing to accept them."