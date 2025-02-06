Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the IDF this morning to prepare a plan for voluntary emigration for Gaza residents.

"I commend President Trump's bold plan," he said, praising it: "It can allow a wide population in Gaza to leave for different parts of the world."

He further stated that "Hamas used Gaza residents as human shields and built terror infrastructure within the population, and now holds them hostage, extorting money from them using humanitarian aid, and prevents their exit from Gaza."

"I instructed the IDF to prepare a program that will allow any resident in Gaza who wishes to do so to leave for any place in the world willing to accept them."

Katz clarified that "the plan will include exit options via land crossings as well as special arrangements for sea and air departure."

"Countries like Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have falsely accused Israel over their activities in Gaza, are obligated legally to allow any Gaza resident into their territory - and their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse to do so. There are countries like Canada with a regulated immigration program, which have previously expressed willingness to take in residents from Gaza."

In conclusion, he said: "Gaza residents should be allowed to enjoy the freedom of exit and immigration, as is customary everywhere in the world."

Otzm Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir congratulated the Defense Minister, stating, "This is an important step recognizing that the real solution for Gaza is not dreams of 'rehabilitation' and returning to a previous state, but fundamental change in reality."

"The option for voluntary exit is a necessary step to ensure the security of Israeli citizens and strengthen Israeli deterrence. It's time for the world to understand: Gaza cannot continue being a greenhouse for terror, the responsibility for this lies not with Israel but those who chose terror. I urge the government to promote this move decisively, remove any bureaucratic obstacle and ensure this option becomes reality as soon as possible," added Ben Gvir.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interviewed by Fox News last night and referred to the voluntary emigration plan for Gaza residents.

"I don't think Trump talked about sending American soldiers to destroy Hamas. That's our job. He also didn't say the U.S. would fund it. But the idea of allowing Gazans who wish to leave – what's wrong with that? It's a great idea in my opinion, and it should be explored and continued," said Netanyahu.

According to him, "Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. Just in recent days, he released the ammunition we need to achieve victory and took steps against UNRWA and other UN agencies that hate Israel."