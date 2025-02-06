Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on Wednesday night, in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, to US President Donald Trump’s plan to rehabilitate Gaza, which the President outlined in a press conference with Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Asked about his comment during the press conference with Trump that the President is “the greatest friend Israel's ever had in the White House”, Netanyahu replied, “It's that simple. He's the greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House. You know, in his first term, he recognized Jerusalem as our capital and moved the American embassy there, recognized our sovereignty over the Golan Heights, got out of the disastrous Iran deal, and we worked together on the historic Abraham Accords that brought peace to Israel and four Arab states.”

He added, “And look what he's done in the last few days. He’s done remarkable things. He's released the ammunition that we need to continue our march to victory. He's taken action against UNRWA and these other UN agencies that hate America and hate Israel. He's done enormous things. And yes, he's the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.”

On Trump’s Gaza plan, Hannity asked Netanyahu about American media’s perception that Trump is “taking over Gaza”.

“Well, I don't think he talked about sending US troops to complete the job of destroying Hamas. That's our commitment. That's our job. And we're absolutely committed to it. And I also don't think he said that he's going to fund it. He said that neighboring states, wealthy states, would do it. But the actual idea of allowing first Gazans who want to leave to leave, I mean, what's wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back, but you have to rebuild Gaza. This is the first good idea that I've heard. It's a remarkable idea. And I think it should be really examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone,” Netanyahu replied.

On the Iranian nuclear threat, the Prime Minister said, “There's no question Iran is gearing up to get the nuclear weapons. They probably would have been there 10 years ago already if we hadn't taken various actions to hold them up. We held them up, we slowed them down, but we haven't stopped them completely.”

“So yes, they're seeking to do that. And of course we discussed this and the president said something very simple, which I said as well, Iran must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons. It's that simple, and it's just about all I can say about it. Iran should not have nuclear weapons,” he stressed.

Asked by Hannity whether he is confident that all the hostages that are alive will be returned by Hamas, Netanyahu replied, “Well, it's first of all, a goal that we set. We set three goals vis-a-vis Gaza. One, destroy Hamas' military and governing capabilities. Two, release all the hostages. And three, ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel anymore. And we're committed to achieving all three.”

“So far, we've decimated most of Hamas' military power. Not all. There's some left, and we'll make sure that it's not there when this war ends, and it could end very quickly. Second, we've released so far about 70 percent, more than that actually, of the living hostages, which nobody believed we would do. And we're committed to getting everyone out, both the living hostages and unfortunately also the dead hostages, which Hamas also keeps..I won't talk here how we intend to do it, but it's something that is in my mind. It's also on the president's mind.”

He was asked how important were Trump’s words, before he returned to office, that “all hell will break loose” if the hostages are not released.

“I think he used his influence, which is global. I think he used it with great effect to help us complete this release. And I'm sure that working together will achieve great things,” Netanyahu replied.

“We're changing the Middle East. Israel has already done so in the last year. We've really changed the Middle East. It was basically an Iranian pond. They can do anything in it. And we, in many ways, single-handedly, but with some American air defense support, which I appreciate, and some other help that I appreciate as well. But Trump's entry into the White House gives enormous backing to those who wish to see Iran's aggression rolled back, Iran never having a nuclear weapon, and that affects the entire region. It elevates the spirit of Israelis. It elevates the spirit of all those who want to see a different Middle East, a prosperous and peaceful Middle East. I think it changes the global equation. It definitely changes the equation in the Middle East.”