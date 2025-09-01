Senior figures in the Hamas terror organization flatly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to place the Gaza Strip under American trusteeship for at least ten years.

The Washington Post reported that the move was intended to realize Trump's vision of "taking control" of the Strip and turning it into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

According to the document, the Strip's residents — more than two million people — would be temporarily moved to other countries or to closed, protected areas within Gaza itself until the rehabilitation work is completed.

Basem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, told French media: "Gaza is not for sale. Gaza is not a city on the map or a forgotten geographic strip, but part of the greater Palestinian homeland."

Another senior Hamas official called Trump's plan "worthless" and "unjust," and said that Hamas had received no official document on the matter, and that the information reached it only through the media.