Lebanese media reported early Friday morning of Israeli strikes deep in Lebanese territory, in areas known to be serving as smuggling routes from Syria to Hezbollah.

Al-Manar TV, which is identified with Hezbollah, reported an Israeli strike on the Lebanon-Syria border, in the area of the village of Al-Qusayr.

Other media outlets reported additional strikes in the area of the village of Janta, in the Bekaa Valley in the east of the country.

So far, there is no Israeli confirmation of the reported strikes.

On Thursday morning, the IDF announced that a Hezbollah surveillance UAV that was launched toward Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF.

“The IDF will not allow Hezbollah terrorist activities in Lebanon and will operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel and its citizens,” the IDF Spokesperson Unit said.

This was the first interception that Israel has carried out since the ceasefire in Lebanon went into effect about two months ago.

On Sunday, the White House announced that the arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025.

While the original 60-day ceasefire expired on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office stated two days earlier that the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon would be delayed, citing the fact that the ceasefire agreement has yet to be fully enforced by Lebanon.