A short while ago, the IDF struck a training and qualification compound ground used by Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force' to conduct drills and trainings for the terrorists and for advancing attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

"The training activities conducted at the compound constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed. "As part of the terrorists' training at the facility, they underwent shooting exercises and additional drills on the use of various weapons."

A number of weapon storage facilities and terrorist infrastructure sites were also struck. These were used by Hezbollah to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel.

Simultaneously, the IDF struck several Hezbollah military structures in Lebanon that were used to advance terror attacks.

"The targets that were struck and the military training conducted constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel," the IDF added.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."