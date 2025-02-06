IDF lookout Daniella Gilboa returned to her home in Petah Tikva on Wednesday, after being released from Beilinson Hospital, where she had been since being freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

In a post she published on Instagram, alongside a video of her playing the piano, Gilboa wrote, "Finally home. Thank you all for your love and support. I love you, the people of Israel! May we all have good news with God’s help."

Earlier, hundreds of residents of Petah Tikva gathered on the city's main streets leading up to Gilboa’s home, as she made her way home after 477 days in Hamas captivity.

In a moving ceremony on Wednesday morning at Beilinson Hospital, the five lookouts who returned from captivity planted an olive tree at the entrance to the hospital.

Gilboa, Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, and Naama Levy were released from the special ward for freed hostages which was established at the hospital after an intensive period of rehabilitation. Agam Berger, the fifth lookout who was freed several days later, is expected to remain in hospital for several more days.

The olive tree, which symbolizes stability, continuity, and resilience, was chosen to represent the new path of the soldiers, who have overcome a challenging journey of physical and mental recovery.

The ceremony took place just days before Tu B'Shvat, a holiday symbolizing renewal and growth, which added a special layer of meaning and hope to the event.

The hospital reported that during their hospitalization, a strong bond was formed between the freed hostages and their families and the medical staff of the ward. The medical teams provided professional support and care, helping the lookouts reach the much-anticipated release moment.