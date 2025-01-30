The IDF on Thursday morning confirmed that a Hezbollah UAV launched towards Israeli territory was intercepted.

The UAV was intercepted over Lebanon, and set off sirens earlier in the Metula area. Those sirens were initially reported as "false alarms."

"A short while ago, a Hezbollah surveillance UAV that was launched toward Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the IDF said.

"The IDF will not allow Hezbollah terrorist activities in Lebanon and will operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel and its citizens."

This is the first interception since Israel and Lebanon signed a ceasefire agreement over two months ago.

Under the agreement, the IDF is expected to pass control of southern Lebanon to the Lebanese army. The Lebanese army, however, has not sent sufficient forces to the area, such that the IDF has been forced to remain in the area and the ceasefire has been extended.

Earlier this week, the British Times reported that Suhil Bahij Gharb, a senior intelligence officer in the Lebanese army's unit for southern Lebanon, allegedly passed the Hezbollah terror group sensitive information from the war room shared with the US and France.

According to the report, dozens of senior Lebanese military officials leaked to Hezbollah sensitive information on the IDF's movements during the course of the sixty-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. This information allowed Hezbollah to move its weapons and equipment without being caught by the IDF.