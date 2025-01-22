A security camera at a pizzeria in Tel Aviv recorded the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack last night (Tuesday) buying a pizza, just minutes before he set out to carry out the attack. The footage was published on Channel 12 News.

The terror attack took place at two separate locations on Nahalat Binyamin Street and Kalisher Street in Tel Aviv, and left five people injured, one seriously, two moderately, and two lightly. Israel Police Commissioner Dani Levi held a situational assessment at the scene, saying, "There was a quick response by soldiers, who neutralized the terrorist, as is expected from security sources."

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel revealed that the Population and Immigration Authority identified the terrorist who committed the stabbing attack in real-time and sought to prevent his entry into Israel upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, and transferred him for questioning by security officials who decided to allow his entry into Israel.

"I call on Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to investigate the serious incident and draw lessons from it as soon as possible," said Arbel.

One of the people who was wounded in the attack is Armored Corps officer Captain A., who was injured during the war in Gaza and lost his hand in combat.

"I fought in Gaza about a year ago, and I was injured and lost my right hand," he recounted. "Today I am enrolled in college for tactical command, in a course to be a company commander."

In a video filmed Tuesday night and published Wednesday morning, he added, "Tonight I went out with my friends from the course to Nahalat Binyamin, and while we were out the terrorist arrived and tried to stab one of us."

"The moment I noticed the event, I tried to hit the terrorist, and we pursued him. I was injured and am right now at Ichilov being treated, with a light injury to my hand, and I hope to return to the company commanders course tomorrow and continue as usual."

The terrorist was identified as a Morrocan citizen who has permanent residency in the US and an American passport.