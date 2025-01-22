A drone strapped to what appeared to be a pipe bomb was found on Wednesday morning in an open field north of Yitzhar's Shalhevetia neighborhood in Samaria.

The incident was reported to the security forces and a police sapper arrived to neutralize the device. This is the second explosive drone that terrorists from the village of Madma.

At the end of last month, terrorists from the village launched a similar drone which was also found in a field attached to a bomb that turned out to be a dummy. Residents are concerned by the terrorists increasing professionalism.

"There is no other way to interpret these incidents other than terrorists who are practicing for D-day," the Fighting for Our Lives organization stated. "It starts with failed attempts, but the first rockets were also just flying pipes that we laughed at and the enemy just learned more each time, and in real-time, the results were deadly.

"What began as rock terror on the nearby road, quickly became explosive drones and who knows what else the enemy is planning. The IDF must overturn this village today, evict the terrorist population, and ensure that there is no infrastructure to serve the terrorists in the future," the organization added.