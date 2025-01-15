The Bibas family, whose loved ones Kfir and Ariel are the youngest hostages being held by Hamas, commented on Wednesday on reports that they will be released in the first phase of the deal and that Shiri and the children are among the first scheduled to be released.

"Given our experience with disappointments, we consider nothing final until our loved ones cross the border," the family stated.

The family asked to be left alone and to refrain from spreading rumors: "We are waiting for certainty regarding their release and condition, and request not to be contacted during this sensitive time. We ask that people refrain from spreading rumors."

It added: "We continue to appeal to the Prime Minister and demand the return of everyone - until the last hostage is home."

Israeli officials said on Wednesday a breakthrough in reaching a deal with the Hamas terror organization. "We're working on tying up the last loose ends before a final agreement," the officials stated, noting that the agreement will most probably be signed later in the evening or on Thursday.

If the deal were to be signed on Thursday, the first three hostages could be expected to be released on Sunday. On the seventh day of the deal, four hostages will be released, on the 14th, 21st, 28th, and 35th days three will be released, and during the final week, the remaining 14 hostages will be released.

The breakthrough comes after the Hamas leadership, during a decisive early-morning meeting, came to an agreement on all points and solved all disagreements. Mohammed Sinwar, leader of the Hamas terror group in Gaza and brother of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7 massacre, has granted a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal approval, "in principle," the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office denied that Hamas had given a positive answer: "Contrary to reports, the Hamas terrorist organization has yet to provide an answer regarding the deal."